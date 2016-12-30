Manager helps save man who fell into frigid hotel pond

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The manager at a hotel in Lebanon helped to save a man who fell into the hotel’s pond early on Friday morning, officials say.

The man and his wife were staying at the Best Western Premiere Boulder Falls Inn when the incident took place. After eating breakfast, the man and his wife went for a walk out into the hotel’s Japanese garden.

In the early morning hours while it was still dark, the man missed a step down from a gazebo in the garden and fell head first into the frigid water. The pond was 42 degrees when he fell in.

He was quickly incapacitated from the cold temperatures and unable to swim toward the edge of the pond. The man then drifted toward the pond’s center, which ranges up to 5+ feet in depth.

His wife ran inside to get help, and rescuers were called.

Before they arrived, the hotel’s manager got into the water and helped the man reach a rocky outcrop in the pond. However, due to being overcome with hypothermia, the man could not stand or climb up the rocky shore, officials said.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived and helped the man out of the water. At the time, the man was in a “significant” state of hypothermia. He was then hospitalized.

“Hypothermia can cause confusion, loss of coordination, and loss of consciousness when the bodies core temperature falls below 95 degrees,” said LFD Division Chief Jason Bolen.

Check out video of the rescue below: