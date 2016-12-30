Isaac Bonton is the leader of Parkrose Broncos

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Parkrose High School senior guard Isaac Bonton is putting up some eye-popping numbers during the 2016-17 season.

“It just comes from me playing hard every game and going out there and doing whatever it takes to win from the start.”

Bonton made basketball fans stand-up and take notice during a game against Marist on December 6.

“[He had] 45 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, 7 steals [in that game at Marist],” said JC Alexander, the Parkrose boys basketball head varsity coach. “[He] was flirting with a quadruple-double, but we also had two other kids that were in double digits. And so, 45 points gets noticed, but the 11 assists kind of go unnoticed.”

Bonton is no stranger to overcoming adversity. He suffered an injury in the second game of last season.

“I jumped to get a rebound, fell down [and] tore my labrum in my shoulder,” said Bonton. “And [I was] out most of the season. I’d come back and then get injured again.”

“[He] came back for five or six [games] and then went down with an ankle injury and missed another eight games,” said Alexander.

“Sometimes you have obstacles, and that’s what you’re going to go through, but it’s the way you overcome them is what shows everything,” said Bonton.

“Watching him go through rehab and putting in the work [was amazing to see],” Thomas Grant, a Parkrose senior on the basketball team, said. “There wasn’t a day in the week that he wasn’t in the gym. And seeing that work ethic kind of just inspired us to up our game.”

“I was on campus at the beginning of the year, and he comes right up to me and introduces himself,” Daunte Gouge, Parkrose athletic director, said. “The kid’s top notch. [We’re really] excited to see what he’s gonna go on and do at Montana State.”

And before packing up for Montana State University in the fall, Bonton is trying to help Parkrose win its first boys basketball state title since 1982.

“That’s been the ultimate goal. That’s my mindset,” said Bonton. “We want to get there.”

“Isaac’s been great for the community, and if he keeps putting up numbers up like this we can get there,” said Grant.