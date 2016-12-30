Feds accuse man of aiming laser at news helicopter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man has pleaded not guilty to aiming a laser pointer at a news helicopter, officials say.

Fernando Garces is accused of “knowingly” aiming the beam of a laser pointer at a Bell 206 helicopter.

The helicopter is owned by a broadcast company in Portland, and its footage is shared among all four network television stations in the metro, including KOIN 6 News.

The incident, according to federal records, occurred November 9 in “the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.”

The indictment against Garces was filed in U.S. District Court on December 20.

Garces appeared before Magistrate Judge John Jelderks on December 28 and pleaded not guilty. He was later released from custody pending trial. That trial is scheduled to start February 28, 2017.