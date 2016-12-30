Ex-Salem teacher charged with sex abuse back in jail

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A former teacher for the Salem-Keizer School District has been jailed on allegations that he violated conditions of his release on sex abuse charges by attending a Thanksgiving dinner with children.

The Statesman Journal reports Danny Lee Ceiplis is charged with using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct. Court documents say he lured a boy to engage in sexually explicit conduct for a person to observe from 2004 to 2010.

The 54-year-old teacher had resigned from his position at Houck Middle School weeks before his July arrest.

He was offered a release agreement in August and ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim or any minors.

Ceiplis was arrested earlier this month for attending a Thanksgiving dinner while three young children were present.