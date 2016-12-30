2016 KOIN 6 Photographer Special

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jugglers, a miracle baby, a boat in a forest and dragon racers are just some of the stories in the 2016 KOIN Photojournalists Year-End feature.

Our photojournalists rarely get the spotlight because they are always behind the camera. But without them, we’d have no pictures to go along with the stories we tell. And their eyes become your eyes.

Every day, the KOIN photojournalists cover the news as it happens. Sometimes, they get to cover other news that is equally interesting. These are a few of those stories.

So, take a little time and watch the KOIN 6 News Photojournalists feature for 2016.