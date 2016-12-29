Washington gets a minimum wage increase on Jan. 1, 2017

Washington residents backed a minimum wage increase during the 2016 General Election

Published:
Both Washingtonians and Oregonians will see minimum wage increases in 2017. December 2016, (AP)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington’s minimum wage is set to increase on Sunday to $11 an hour.

During the 2016 General Election, Washington residents backed a minimum wage increase (Measure 1433) with 57% approval.

The approved ballot initiative raises the minimum wage every year until it reaches $13.50 in 2020. In 2016, Washington’s minimum wage was $9.47.

Oregon’s minimum wage is set to increase on July 1, 2017, to $11.25 in the Portland metro area and $10 in nonurban counties. This came after Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill to raise Oregon’s minimum wage back in March.