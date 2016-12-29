Uber & Oregon Impact promote New Year’s Eve road safety

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Uber and educational driving group Oregon Impact are teaming up to promote road safety on New Year’s Eve.

They’ll be hosting an event at Pioneer Courthouse Square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday in order to show the dangers of drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve.

Oregon Impact will bring its mobile education car crash trailer to show first-hand how devastating impaired driving can be.

If anyone needs a lift on New Year’s Eve, TriMet is offering free rides on all trains and buses after 8 p.m.