Shooting prompts Bend police to reconsider body cameras

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Last week’s officer-involved shooting in downtown Bend has the police department reconsidering an earlier decision not to purchase body cameras.

Police Chief Jim Porter tells The Bulletin newspaper that the department considered the cameras before, but felt the cost of equipment and other expenses was prohibitive.

Porter said falling prices and the shooting of Michael Jacques have prompted the department to take another look at the viability of cameras that are worn by officers and record their daily activities.

The 31-year-old driver was shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday night. A Bend Police officer pulled him over after receiving reports of him driving erratically in a Dodge Caravan.

The shooting investigation remains active.