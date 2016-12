Burns resident Steve Atkins, left, talks with Ammon Bundy, center, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, following a news conference at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, near Burns, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Cowboy Dwane Ehmer, of Irrigon, Ore., a supporter of the group occupying the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, walks his horse Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, near Burns, Ore. The group has said repeatedly that local people should control federal lands, but critics say the lands are already managed to help everyone from ranchers to recreationalists. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A man stands guard after members of the "3% of Idaho" group along with several other organizations arrived at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. (KOIN)

A gas explosion took place at NW 23rd and Glisan in Portland on Wednesday morning. October 19, 2016, (KOIN)

Smoke rises as firefighters battle a blaze after a gas explosion in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Scattered and burned oil tank cars, Saturday, June 4, 2016, after the train derailed and burned near Mosier, Ore., Friday. (Washington Department of Ecology via AP)

Trains run just feet from the oil cleanup site in Mosier, June 5, 2016. (KOIN)

Hundreds of people attended vigils in Portland following an Orlando nightclub shooting that left 50 dead. (KOIN)

Portlanders showed their support for victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting outside Embers club, Sunday June 12, 2016. (KOIN)

Dancers perform during Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, May 5, 2015. Ballet Folklorico Mexico En La Piel performed at the annual Portland event accompanied by the band Mariachi Guadalajara from Jalisco, Mexico. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Police form a perimeter during an anti-Trump riot, November 10, 2016. (KOIN)

Rioters in downtown Portland, November 10, 2016. (KOIN)

A rioter sets fire to a tree in downtown Portland, November 10, 2016. (KOIN)

#NotMyPresident protesters on the Hawthorne Bridge, November 10, 2016. (KOIN)

A protester stands outside of the Multnomah County Courthouse, September 13 2016. (KOIN)

A woman holds up a sign during a protest for a Union Pacific railroad expansion in Mosier, September 6, 2016. (KOIN)

A handful of neighbors who live near Bullseye Glass in Southeast Portland hand-delivered a letter asking the company shut down until they are sure toxic chemicals are no longer emitted. (KOIN)

An abandoned school bus around SW Barbur in Portland during a snow storm, December 14, 2016 (KOIN)

Geese walk along the snow covered waterfront park through heavy snowfall as the first winter storm of the season hits the area in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

A postal truck passes a car with a warning written in snow in a rear window in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the area late Wednesday, snarling traffic, causing many commuters to abandon their cars. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Cars were stuck on local freeways well into the evening during Wednesday's snowstorm, December 14, 2016. (KOIN)

Cleanup continues in Manzanita following a strike from an EF-2 tornado. (KOIN)

A tornado approaches in Manzanita, October 14, 2016 (Julee Ward/Facebook)

A tornado caused damage throughout Manzanita, Oregon on October 14, 2016. (KOIN)

A sweep of the Springwater Corridor was pushed from August 1 to September 1. (KOIN)

Trash and belongings found along the Springwater Corridor during a sweep of the homeless campers, September 1, 2016 (KOIN)

A notice posted along the Springwater Corridor during a sweep of the homeless campers, September 1, 2016 (KOIN)

The Springwater Corridor was cleared out by city workers, September 1 2016. (KOIN)

Protesters against the Dakota Access pipeline pack the sidewalks in NE Portland near the US Army Corps of Engineers building, Nov. 15, 2016 (KOIN)

Defendant Neil Wampler is greeted by supporters as he leaves federal court in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Maureen Valdez, right, cries and hugs another supporter after hearing a verdict outside federal court in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Brand Thornton celebrates after hearing a verdict outside federal court in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up court against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Lightning over downtown Portland, October 17, 2016 (Dan Davis via Twitter)

Heavy rain floods Portland streets on October 14, 2016. (KOIN)

A protester pepper-sprayed outside Portland City Hall, October 12, 2016 (KOIN)

The rain didn't stop runners from participating in the Portland Marathon, October 9, 2016. (KOIN)

In this Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2016 photo, migratory Vaux's Swifts are a blur as they race to roost for the night inside a large, brick chimney at Chapman Elementary School in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Crews extricated a portion of a 110-year-old water main line in Northeast Portland, September 20, 2016. (KOIN)

Black Lives Matter protesters gather in downtown Portland. September 11, 2016 (KOIN)

Thousands turned out for the 2016 Naked Bike Ride in Portland. (KOIN)

United States' Barbara Pierre celebrates with the flag after she won the women's 60-meter sprint final during the World Indoor Athletics Championships, Saturday, March 19, 2016, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

United States' Vashti Cunningham clears the bar during women's high jump final during the World Indoor Athletics Championships, Sunday, March 20, 2016, in Portland, Ore. Cunningham won the event. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)