Parking limits established on Eastmoreland streets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some neighbors in the Sellwood-Westmoreland neighborhood aren’t happy about new parking restrictions on their streets.

Ever since the MAX orange line came to the area, commuters have made a practice of parking their cars along both sides of SE 27th at SW Bybee. That’s because there is no park and ride area for MAX riders.

Neighbors have complained in the past about the safety issue this caused. They say parked cars constricted the travel lanes and sometimes blocked driveways.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Transportation started putting up 2-hour parking only signs — unless you have a neighborhood permit — along the east side of 27th. The restriction considerably cuts down on the number of spots available to Trimet commuters.

Outgoing Mayor Charlie Hales lives along that stretch of road, causing some people to say it’s preferential treatment. The president of the neighborhood association and PBOT said Hales has nothing to do with the restrictions.

The new parking limits are in place because the neighborhood association voted for a permitting system a couple months ago after applying for it through PBOT.

“The program was actually started because of the issue of commuters parking in neighborhoods,” John Brady with PBOT said. “So this is a program that will allow neighbors to get together if they have identified an issue and create an area parking permit zone. So this’ll be a new zone. We have a number of these zones around the city.”

Right now, the restrictions run for several blocks and up nearby side streets, but neighborhood association president Robert McCullough said they hope to make more areas off limits to commuters.

Some people who live on the other side of the tracks are also unhappy because they worry the limited spots on 27th will force those commuters to park in their area.