OSP trooper speaks for first time after surgeries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –An Oregon State Police trooper who was severely injured in a Christmas Day shooting spoke for the first time since being hospitalized in critical condition, according to an update on his GoFundMe page.

Nic Cederberg, 32, was shot multiple times during an altercation with a murder suspect in Washington County.

He has since had multiple surgeries at Oregon Health & Science University.

“Tonight Nic was able to talk to us for the first time. He was pretty emotional and sincerely thanked each and every doctor, nurse and all of the support staff for saving his life,” the update said.

The post went on to say most of the major repair work for Cederberg has been addressed.

“The hospital staff claim he is one of the toughest guys they’ve seen come through the ICU in quite some time,” the update said.