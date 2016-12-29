Men accused of torching Washington Co cars due in court

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Two young men accused of torching several vehicles are due in Washington County court on Thursday, and they could be in even more trouble with the law as the arson investigation unfolds.

Tristan Alexander and Matthew Evarts were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Deputies said they were tipped off to a car break-in on Southwest Hart Road in Aloha on Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a car in a driveway with a freshly burned interior.

About 20 minutes later, officers with Beaverton police went to help firefighters with a suspected arson case on Southwest Timberland Drive. It was at that location they found a car engulfed in flames.

Shortly afterward, Aexander and Evarts were found walking just a few blocks away. Deputies said they smelled like smoke and had stolen items with them, including medications and an iPad.

Both of these suspects face two counts of first and second-degree arson and two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Their bond has been set at $270,000.

Investigators said they’re looking into whether these suspects might be connected to other crimes.