Man who killed woman while fleeing police gets 12 years

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A 27-year-old man who killed a woman while fleeing from Medford police in a pickup has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison.

Oregon State Police said in a news release that Robert Franklin Brooks of Gold Hill was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter, attempting to elude police in a vehicle and other charges earlier this month.

Authorities say that 63-year-old Catherine “Katie” Hein died in August after Brooks in his full-sized pickup ran a red light and crashed into her vehicle as he attempted to elude police.

The Mail Tribune reports Brooks’ vehicle then crashed through the door of a convenience store, starting a fire. Brooks told police he had used methamphetamine the night of the crash.