Man treated for hypothermia after fleeing to river

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspected car thief found himself being treated for hypothermia after fleeing from authorities led him to the bank of the Willamette River.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a Toyota Rav4 that was reported stolen Thursday morning. The driver lead deputies on a pursuit that ended in West Linn.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man, fled on foot toward the river. Marine Deputies and members of the TVF&R rescuers found the suspect near the bank of the river.

He was taken into custody but then released to be transported to the hospital, where he is being treated for hypothermia. No charges have been filed at this time.