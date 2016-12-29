Longview community raises funds to repair woman’s heater

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Community members in Longview have come together and raised funds to help a woman who can’t afford to have her heat pump repaired.

The Longview Police Department announced on Wednesday that several people had come forward to help a 67-year-old woman named Jane get her heat pump fixed.

It all started on December 6 when Officer Terry Reece met the woman for a welfare check after she’d asked for wood to heat her home. She lives on a fixed income of $800 per month and relies on a wood stove for heat.

Reece checked with a local church to get the woman some firewood so Jane could heat her home. On his own time, he collected firewood, split it and delivered it to the woman’s home so she could have heat.

Several members of the community then donated seasoned wood for her.

On December 23, a licensed HVAC technician volunteered his time to check Jane’s heat pump and discovered the compressor had gone out. He estimated it would cost about $2,600 to repair.

With Jane’s permission, a member of the community started a GoFundMe to help pay for a new compressor. Jane said she’d also try to pitch in and help pay part of the compressor’s cost herself, according to police.

By Thursday morning, the GoFundMe had raised $405 of the $3,000 needed to repair the heat pump.

Until it’s repaired, Reece is asking that the community continue to donate firewood. Anyone with firewood to donate can message the Longview Police Department on Facebook here.