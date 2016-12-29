Family calls Portland woman’s disappearance suspicious

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family in Clackamas County needs help finding a missing Portland woman.

Merrilee Cooley was last seen on Tuesday, and relatives say it’s not normal for her to just wander off. Family members believe there is something suspicious about her disappearance.

When the family went to check on Cooley, they found her home turned upside down and her walker and 2 wheel chairs still there. Cooley’s friend Peggy Husman told KOIN she can’t walk well without a walker.

Cooley’s purse had been emptied but her credit cards and driver’s license were left behind.

Cooley drives a black 2010 Kia Optima 4 door sedan with Oregon license plate 126-FGC.

Anyone with information about Cooley’s disappearance, or who knows where she is, should the authorities.