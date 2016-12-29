3 injured in ‘violent’ I-84 crash near Cascade Locks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were taken to the hospital after what Oregon State Police call a “violent” crash on I-84 near Cascade Locks.

The Chevy Trailblazer crashed into a concrete barrier on a curve, then crossed both lanes, went through the guardrail and into a wooded ravine. The guardrail was damaged as well as a tree, which fell on top of the car, according to OSP.

A teenage girl was driving with 2 male passengers, who have not yet been identified.

Cascade Locks resident Ken Davis, 37, was the first person on the scene, police said. He heard the crash and when he arrived, helped the driver and backseat passenger out of the car.

Davis tried to help the other passenger out, but he was trapped. A fire started in the car, which Davis put out with fire extinguishers from other drivers.

The driver and the backseat passenger were taken to a Portland hospital with minor injuries. The other passenger has serious injuries.

OSP said speeding was a contributing factor in the crash but the investigation is still ongoing. The slow lane is blocked while the clear the wreck.