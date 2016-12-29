2 men injured in 2 different Portland shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were left injured in 2 different Portland shootings on Thursday morning, police say.

One shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. at the Courtesy Inn Motel on Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The Portland Police Bureau said he was taken to a Portland hospital and is expected to survive. As of 8 a.m., no suspects have been arrested.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating this shooting.

The second shooting took place around 5:30 a.m. near Northwest 6th Avenue and Glisan Street. A man in his 30s was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital. He was “uncooperative” with the police investigation.

As of 8 a.m., authorities have yet to find a crime scene where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information on these shootings is encouraged to contact police at 503.823.3333.