PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven adults and 4 children were displaced by a house fire in Vancouver early on Thursday morning, officials say.

The American Red Cross – Cascades Region reported the fire started around 1:30 a.m.

Fire officials responded to the fire in the 9000 block of Northeast 73rd Street. It affected multiple families.

The Red Cross provided immediate necessities for those affected by the fire.