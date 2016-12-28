Weather events that made Portlanders crazy in 2016

It was a wacky year for weather!

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Trucks are slowed along I-84 in Troutdale from the ice, December 9, 2016 (KOIN)
Trucks are slowed along I-84 in Troutdale from the ice, December 9, 2016 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians often have a love/hate relationship with weather. Whether the weather is cold, rainy, snowy or hot — Oregonians have opinions.

These are the weather events that had Oregonians talking in 2016.

5th wettest year in Portland history

Top 5 wettest water years in Portland. (KOIN)
Top 5 wettest water years in Portland. (KOIN)

The water year, which starts in October, coincides with that is typically the beginning of the rainy season in the Pacific Northwest. In the 2015/2016 water year, Portland’s average rainfall doubled from 1.47 inches to 3 inches.

Wettest winter

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke says Portland broke the all-time record Monday for daily rainfall. (KOIN)
KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke says Portland broke the all-time record Monday for daily rainfall. (KOIN)

Portland had its wettest winter on record. As of February 23, 2016, Portland had 25.66 of rain, surpassing the previous record by almost an inch.

Spring arrives early

Sunrise over Portland with a view of Mount Hood, August 20, 2016 (KOIN)
Sunrise over Portland with a view of Mount Hood, August 20, 2016 (KOIN)

Spring arrived earlier than it has since 1896, on Saturday, March 19 at 9:30 p.m.

Heat Wave

Kids and families cooled off in Portland's many fountains and splash parks on June 4 as record-high temperatures hit Portland. (KOIN)
Kids and families cooled off in Portland’s many fountains and splash parks on June 4 as record-high temperatures hit Portland. (KOIN)

Temperatures shot up to triple digits early in June and again in August, prompting excessive heat warnings and concern for sensitive populations.

Tornadoes on the coast

Cleanup continues in Manzanita following a strike from an EF-2 tornado. (KOIN)
Cleanup continues in Manzanita following a strike from an EF-2 tornado. (KOIN)

Heavy rain battered Oregon in mid-October, hitting the coast hardest of all. Tornadoes touched down in Manzanita and Oceanside on October 14, causing severe damage to buildings, homes and trees.

The EF2 tornado in Manzanita damaged 128 buildings and at least 80 trees on it’s .7 mile path.

Rain

Flooding blocks traffic on Powell Blvd in SE Portland on October 14, 2016. (KOIN)
Heavy rain floods Portland streets on October 14, 2016. (KOIN)

At the same time tornadoes were tearing apart the Oregon Coast, the Portland metro area was dealing with heavy rain and flooding. Cars got stuck in high water on roadways and uprooted trees fell onto cars and buildings.

“Snowpocalypse” 2016

Abandoned cars line the side of I-405 as commuters work their way into town in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the area late Wednesday, snarling traffic, causing many commuters to abandon their cars. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Abandoned cars line the side of I-405 as commuters work their way into town in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the area late Wednesday, snarling traffic, causing many commuters to abandon their cars. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Two storms in as many weeks hit Portland before winter officially started. Schools closed, traffic was a mess and ice lingered for days as temperatures stayed below freezing.

Related Posts