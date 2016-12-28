Weather events that made Portlanders crazy in 2016

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians often have a love/hate relationship with weather. Whether the weather is cold, rainy, snowy or hot — Oregonians have opinions.

These are the weather events that had Oregonians talking in 2016.

The water year, which starts in October, coincides with that is typically the beginning of the rainy season in the Pacific Northwest. In the 2015/2016 water year, Portland’s average rainfall doubled from 1.47 inches to 3 inches.

Portland had its wettest winter on record. As of February 23, 2016, Portland had 25.66 of rain, surpassing the previous record by almost an inch.

Spring arrived earlier than it has since 1896, on Saturday, March 19 at 9:30 p.m.

Temperatures shot up to triple digits early in June and again in August, prompting excessive heat warnings and concern for sensitive populations.

Heavy rain battered Oregon in mid-October, hitting the coast hardest of all. Tornadoes touched down in Manzanita and Oceanside on October 14, causing severe damage to buildings, homes and trees.

The EF2 tornado in Manzanita damaged 128 buildings and at least 80 trees on it’s .7 mile path.

At the same time tornadoes were tearing apart the Oregon Coast, the Portland metro area was dealing with heavy rain and flooding. Cars got stuck in high water on roadways and uprooted trees fell onto cars and buildings.

“Snowpocalypse” 2016

Two storms in as many weeks hit Portland before winter officially started. Schools closed, traffic was a mess and ice lingered for days as temperatures stayed below freezing.