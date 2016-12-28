UCC community receives $1.2M grant for victim costs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The the Umpqua Community College community will receive a $1.3 million grant to help with recovery from the deadly shooting on campus in October 2015.

The grant comes from The federal Justice Department through the anti terrorism and emergency assistant program. The grant will cover the emotional and financial costs in Douglas County and the City of Roseburg. It will reimburse organizations for victim-related costs.

Ten people — including the shooter — died and another 8 were injured in the October 1 shooting on the UCC campus.

Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Rep. Peter DeFazio praised the grant in a joint statement Wednesday.

“Umpqua Community College, Douglas County and Roseburg displayed remarkable resiliency in the face of unspeakable tragedy, and fully deserve this federal support for the ongoing work,” Wyden said. “I am pleased to have worked to secure this essential grant that helps cover the emotional and financial costs of this crisis. And I remain committed to supporting the college and the entire Roseburg community as they continue taking the steps that make all Oregonians proud.”

“All of Douglas County, the City of Roseburg and the UCC community experienced an unfathomable trauma last October, and the last thing they should have to worry about is the financial cost of this horrific attack,” said Merkley. “This grant shows that our nation is committed to helping the entire community recover and heal, and I thank the Department of Justice for recognizing and supporting these important needs. Healing from an attack like this one is never a fast or an easy process, and I will continue standing by Douglas County, Roseburg and UCC’s side as they work to move forward in the years ahead.”

“I’m proud to have helped Douglas County and the City of Roseburg receive this much-needed grant,” said DeFazio. “In a time of crisis, local support organizations stepped forward to help our community deal with truly terrible events. This grant will provide financial assistance for the incredible services they performed for the victims of last year’s tragedy. I will continue to work to ensure that Roseburg, Douglas County, and UCC both have the resources necessary to move forward and heal.”