Thief steals rare and valuable comic books

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Excalibur Comics on Hawthorne has been a community staple for more than 40 years and was recently hit by thieves for the second time.

Co-owner Debbie Smith said someone smashed the front door with a brick on Friday night and knew exactly what they were looking for — some of the comic book shop’s rarest books.

Among the stolen books were early issues of Spider-Man and Tales of Suspense No. 32, a prototype for Doctor Strange, which are valued at around $1,000.

“They went right behind the counter, they grabbed exactly what they wanted, they knew where everything was and picked and chose,” Smith said. “So that tells me they’re probably not out to re-sell it.”

Thankfully Smith said insurance will cover the damage, but they are upgrading the surveillance system.