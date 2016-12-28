Slick spots cause early morning crashes, road closures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Slick spots in Multnomah and Clackamas counties caused some early morning crashes and road closures on Wednesday, deputies say.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office closed Germantown Road between 185th Avenue and Skyline Boulevard on Wednesday morning due to a crash. No injuries resulted from the incident. Deputies said black ice caused the crash.

Oregon 99W was also closed near Providence Drive due to a crash.

At least four other crashes were reported before 8 a.m. in areas like Oregon City and Molalla.

