PPS faces possible $14 million budget deficit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — School districts in Oregon are taking a hard look at their budgets for next year and Portland Public Schools could be facing a huge deficit.

The changing demographics of Portland schools is partially contributing to the deficit. In the last 5 years, PPS has lost about $15 million in federal money because they number of low income students had dropped.

“Many students and their families can’t afford to live in Portland anymore,” deputy CEO Yousef Awwad said. “So when they leave they district, so does federal funding.”

District uses money from the general fund to make up for the loss in federal funding. There’s already not enough money to go around, especially after the district’s lead crisis, which cost millions.

PPS officials are hoping the governor’s budget is passed.

“Best case scenario, we will have a balanced budget like the governor proposed,” Awwad said. “Worst case scenario, we will have a deficit of about $14 million.”