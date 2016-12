In this Tuesday, May 21, 2013 photo, Debbie Reynolds, a cast member in the film "Behind the Candelabra," poses for a portrait with her dog, Dwight, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Reynolds plays Frances, the mother of the pianist and vocalist, Liberace. HBO debuts “Behind the Candelabra” in the US, Sunday, May 26, 2013. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

FILE- In this March 6, 1959, file photo actress Debbie Reynolds boards an airliner in New York en route to Spain where she will film a new picture. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" and mother of Carrie Fisher, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84. (AP Photo/John Rooney, File)

Actress Debbie Reynolds attends the gala opening of The Greenbrier Casino Club on Friday, July 2, 2010 in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini for The Greenbrier Resort)

Actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in New York, Friday, Oct. 14, 2011. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Actress Debbie Reynolds on Sept. 5, 1956, has an armful of babies?but only one is real, year-old Donald Grey, at right. The other is a doll, a stand-in for Donald who plays the title role in a new film, ?Bundle of Joy.? Donald?s doll double is the work of sculptor Jack Young, who modeled the head in clay after several sittings by baby Donald. Welfare rules permit a studio to employ a baby of Donald?s age only four hours a day. Out of these four hours, the baby can be used before the cameras a total of only two hours. All rehearsing is done with the stand-in doll. Besides, there?s no holdup for diaper changes. Location unknown. (AP Photo)

Actress Debbie Reynolds at the American Movie Awards in Los Angeles on March 15, 1982. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)

Debbie Reynolds, faced with the break-up of her marriage to Eddie Fisher, keeps her emotions concealed beneath a veneer of smiles as she chats briefly with newsmen outside her home in Los Angeles, Sept. 11, 1958. She told them that Fisher had moved out, that she didn?t expect him back, and that his personal things were still in the house. Fisher, meanwhile, was keeping out of sight, as was the third member of Hollywood?s newest triangle story, Elizabeth Taylor. (AP Photo/Don Brinn)

Hanging onto its tail, Debbie Reynolds tries to keep a young calf from pulling her into the mud in a scene for "The Second Time Around," June 19, 1961. Debbie has a new kind of star role for her as a widow from the east who becomes a frontier town sheriff. (AP Photo)

FILE - In this May 21, 2013 file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

American film actress Debbie Reynolds adjusts her large hat at London Airport, May 3, 1963, before flying out to Madrid for a holiday in the Spanish sunshine. Debbie, ex-wife of Eddie Fisher and now married to shoe tycoon Harry Karl, is expecting another baby in three months time. She is touring Europe with hubby. (AP Photo)

Veteran stage and film actress Debbie Reynolds poses with her second star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Monday, Jan. 13, 1997, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Reynolds' latest film is "Mother," which opens nationwide this month. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Actress Debbie Reynolds in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 1979. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Debbie Reynolds is shown, Feb. 27, 1964. (AP Photo)

Actress Debbie Reynolds with comedian Rich Little in Los Angeles on March 20, 1982. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)

Debbie Reynolds smiles at her home, April 1986. (AP Photo)

Actress Debbie Reynolds on the "Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson being filmed in Burbank, California on May 9, 1973. (AP Photo/Anastasi Giuseppe)

Actress Debbie Reynolds (red dress) and Marilyn Michaels (blue dress) as special guest stars on ABC’s “Love Boat” on Oct. 15, 1982. They are dressed impersonating Zsa Zsa Gabor. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)