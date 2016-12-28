OSP trooper on ‘good trajectory’ after third surgery

Related Coverage OSP trooper still in critical condition after shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Police trooper who was critically injured in a shooting on Christmas Day had his third surgery Wednesday.

Nic Cederberg, 32, was shot multiple times and was taken to Oregon Health & Science University with life-threatening injuries. He reportedly underwent surgery Monday morning and again Tuesday afternoon.

OSP shared on Facebook Wednesday that Cederberg had a third surgery in the morning and it went well.

“He is strong and a fighter,” the post said. “Nic is on a good trajectory considering the trauma he suffered on Christmas.”

OSP thanked the team at OHSU that has been caring for Cederberg.

OSP also said Cederberg’s wife, Hayley Shelton, has been by his side. Shelton has been police officer with the Portland Police Bureau for 7 years.

The North Plains Police Department is organizing a candlelight vigil for Cederberg, who was assigned to North Plains for patrols.

The vigil will be on Monday, January 2 at 6 p.m. at the Jessie Mays Community Center, 30975 NW Hilcrest St., North Plains.