New Multnomah Co parking violation surcharge starts Jan. 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new $5 surcharge for parking and moving violations in Multnomah County kicks in on January 1, 2017, officials say.

The surcharge will help fund the county’s new central courthouse. It’s scheduled to open in 2020 at the west end of the Hawthorne Bridge.

The current Multnomah County Courthouse is the busiest in Oregon with more than 450,000 cases per year. About 66% of those cases are parking or moving violations, according to a spokesman for the county.

“Most of the money to build the new courthouse is coming from county and state appropriations and bonding,” said Mike Pullen with the county communications office. “The $5 surcharge on parking and moving violations in Multnomah County will fund a small portion of the $300 million project.”