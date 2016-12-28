Need a lift? Ride TriMet free during New Year’s Eve

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Those that want a free lift home after a night of partying on New Year’s Eve can rely on TriMet.

All services are free after 8 p.m. on Saturday, giving Portlanders a safe way home after celebrations.

Buses will run on regular weekday schedules. MAX Blue, Green, Orange and Yellow lines will run on weekday schedules with late-night service running about every 35 minutes until 3 a.m. The Red Line will also run on weekday schedules with late-night shuttle bus-service to and from PDX. Streetcars will also run on weekday schedules.

