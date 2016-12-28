Coal train partially derails in southwest Washington

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A single car on a train carrying coal from Montana to British Columbia partially derailed in southwestern Washington state, but it remained upright and none of the coal spilled.

BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas told The Columbian newspaper the derailment occurred at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, about a mile east of Vancouver’s Wintler Park along Evergreen Highway.

A crew responded to investigate the cause and to replace damaged track. Melonas said workers were also inspecting other crossings in the area.

The derailment blocked several freight and Amtrak trains through the area. Melonas said the line was expected to reopen by Wednesday afternoon.