Central Catholic student signs with Chicago Bulls for the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Central Catholic‘s Bennie “Trey” Flowers, 17, will be on the Chicago Bulls bench for the team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at the United Center on Wednesday night.

Flowers signed a one-day contract with the Bulls through Make-a-Wish Oregon, nearly 18 months after undergoing a liver transplant at Stanford University. His doctors nicknamed Flowers “Rockstar” after he bounded back from the eight-hour surgery sooner than expected.

The Bulls released a statement following Flowers signing. General Manager Gar Forman said “I am thrilled to welcome Trey to the Bulls, as I know he will be the perfect teammate and professional on and off the court. Trey brings an unprecedented level of toughness and strength to our team after what he has been through, and we know he will be able to inspire his new teammates with his story. I am confident that he has all of the intangibles to be a real contributor to this team right away.”

Flowers will get to attend pre-game shootaround, tour the Bulls locker room and meet all of the players. “I’m excited to be a part of the organization. I’ve always admired Dwyane Wade and am eager to experience the game at the United Center,” Flowers told the CBS affiliate in Chicago. “They tell me I’m a fighter because of what I’ve overcome. I look forward to bringing that fighting spirit to the Bulls.”