Bundle up: 2017 to start with a cold spell

PORTLAND, ORE. (KOIN) — Although it may feel like it’s been here for some time — thanks to the snow we’ve gotten — it’s only been winter for one week.

Right now, weather models are pointing towards a bitter cold opening to 2017.

The Pacific Northwest could be dealing with surface temperatures in the 10s and 20s next week. If you’re on the east side of Oregon, in places like Pendleton or Burns, you can expect those temperatures to be even colder.

So, why is it going to be so cold? Well, a large Pacific High is building and ridging will occur over the Gulf of Alaska. While that strong ridge holds, there will be a deep trough in the polar jet stream that brings cold Canadian air down south.

This process of cold air migrating horizontally across the U.S. is called Cold Air Advection. It’s what’s behind those icy temperatures we can expect here in the PNW.

Here’s what you need to know moving forward:

Come Monday, temperatures may stay below freezing for the Willamette Valley during the afternoon hours and overnight. Those temperatures will dip into the 10s in the early morning, and many locations should be ready for dangerous wind chills.

So far, the coldest temperature for 2016 at PDX has been 25 degrees. The new year will start off with temperatures right around that and even colder for most of Oregon and Washington.

Stay warm and get your weather updates on KOIN 6 News as the week continues.