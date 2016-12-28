2 arson suspects arrested after Beaverton vehicle fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two arson suspects were arrested on Wednesday morning after a vehicle was set on fire in Beaverton, and it spread to a residence, authorities say.

The Beaverton Police Department said officers were called at 5:12 a.m. to help Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue on a suspected arson case in the 16000 block of Southwest Timberland Drive. A vehicle in the driveway is thought to have been set on fire, and flames spread to a nearby home. The fire resulted in no injuries.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested two unnamed individuals around Southwest 170th Avenue and Southwest Coventry Place. They were arrested in connection to a similar but separate arson case.

Police said investigators have not yet been able to link the two individuals to the Timberland Drive fire.

