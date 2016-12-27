Texas ‘Grinch’ burglarizes same home twice on Christmas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating after a man says a “Grinch” targeted his home twice in 24 hours.

It happened in Central Austin near Barton Springs. The suspect was captured on home surveillance video stealing items from the home on Christmas day.

In the video, you can see a man park a truck at the home; then minutes later he appears to put something in the vehicle and take off. The same thief eventually shows back up and steals more stuff.

The homeowner says he got home in time and managed to get the crook’s license plate.

“He was definitely making the rounds, it’s not so much what was taken from us but this guy is taking from a bunch of people obviously the Grinch. I mean what else can you call him, the sanctity of the holidays was violated by the Grinch for sure,” said the homeowner who wished to remain anonymous.

He says the man got away with two air compressors, a shop vac, and a generator.