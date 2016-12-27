Teen killed after caroling was ‘dedicated young man’

Related Coverage Teen killed, 3 hurt in crash after night of caroling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Battle Ground teen killed in a car crash early Christmas morning is being remembered for his kindness and love of music.

Samuel Chiriac, 16, spent his Christmas Eve caroling at the homes of members of Philadelphia Romanian Pentecostal Church.

He was heading home with a group of 4 other teens when they crashed on Mt. Scott Boulevard and SE 103rd Avenue. Chiriac died at the scene.

The driver of the car, 17-year-old Seba Pop, is still in the hospital in critical condition.

“It’s just a very tragic event for the families,” Pastor Vasile Cinpean said. “[Samuel was] just a great kid… he was very friendly, involved… he loved his instruments.”

Chiriac, known by those close to him as Sammy, played at his church’s Christmas Eve service. He had close relationships with other Romanian families across the region.

“He was ready to serve,” Cinpean said. “If there was a need, he would be there.”