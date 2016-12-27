Sky lanterns illegal in Oregon starting January 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beginning January 1, it will be illegal to release sky lanterns in Oregon, the state fire marshal announced.

Sky lanterns — also known as aerial luminaries, Chinese lanterns, mini hot air balloons, UFO balloons or wish lanterns — are paper sacks suspended over a flame, usually from a small candle.

The flame creates hot air and causes the balloons to rise and carry off into the wind.

“Although they are pretty, sky lanterns are uncontrolled, open-flamed devices that pose an extreme fire hazard,” Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said in a press release.

Depending on where they land, the lanterns could spark unwanted fires.

Anyone caught released sky lanterns into Oregon airspace after January 1, 2017 is subject to a Class A violation with a maximum penalty of $2,000.

Other states and countries like Germany, Australia and Brazil outlawed the lanterns.