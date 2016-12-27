Sky lanterns illegal in Oregon starting January 1

Anyone caught releasing sky lanterns could face $2,000 fine

A sky lantern is prepared for release. (Paul Dunleavy via Flickr Creative Commons)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beginning January 1, it will be illegal to release sky lanterns in Oregon, the state fire marshal announced.

Hundreds of people release lanterns into the air in hopes of good fortune and prosperity at the traditional lantern festival during the Chinese New Year in the Pingxi district of New Taipei City, Taiwan, Monday, Feb. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Sky lanterns — also known as aerial luminaries, Chinese lanterns, mini hot air balloons, UFO balloons or wish lanterns — are paper sacks suspended over a flame, usually from a small candle.

The flame creates hot air and causes the balloons to rise and carry off into the wind.

“Although they are pretty, sky lanterns are uncontrolled, open-flamed devices that pose an extreme fire hazard,” Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said in a press release.

Depending on where they land, the lanterns could spark unwanted fires.

Anyone caught released sky lanterns into Oregon airspace after January 1, 2017 is subject to a Class A violation with a maximum penalty of $2,000.

Other states and countries like Germany, Australia and Brazil outlawed the lanterns.