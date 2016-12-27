Several St. Johns residents report stolen Subarus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several car owners in St. Johns filed police reports after they say someone stole their Subarus.

Neighbors are posting about the thefts on social media and asking police for help.

One woman told KOIN 6 News her stolen Subaru has since been found, but one Gresham woman wasn’t so lucky. Her car was taken on Friday.

“I called the police and made a report, and I found out that a lot of Subarus had been taken that same day from all over Portland, Gresham, St. Johns, it seems to be almost epidemic that day,” said Terry Miley, a woman who had her Subaru stolen.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Subaru Imprezas or Legacies from 1998 or older were some of the most stolen cars in 2015 in Washington and Oregon.