RIP Princess Leia: Voodoo Doughnut honors Carrie Fisher

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — ‘Star Wars’ fans around the globe mourned the loss of actress Carrie Fisher, and Portland’s famous doughnut shop paid tribute to her Tuesday with a sweet treat in her likeness.

Voodoo Doughnut tweeted a photo of a “RIP Carrie Fisher” doughnut with a frosting portrait of her in her most famous role, Princess Leia.

Fisher passed away Tuesday after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles over the weekend.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” Debbie Reynolds wrote on her Facebook page Tuesday. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.”