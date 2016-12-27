Police ID suspect who dragged officer with stolen car

Related Coverage Man wanted for dragging Salem officer with stolen car

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have identified a man accused of dragging an officer with a stolen car, and now they’re asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Kevin Acup, 51, was allegedly driving a stolen 1997 Honda Accord on December 19 when 2 officers tried to make contact with him.

But Acup suddenly put the car in reverse and dragged officer Eric Moffitt nearly 15 feet. Moffitt was treated at Salem Hospital but still hasn’t returned to work due to his injuries, according to Salem Police Dept.

Witnesses reported seeing Acup driving the wrong way down nearby streets.

He is described as a white man, 5’9″, 150 pounds with graying hair and brown eyes.

Acup is wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony elude, felony failure to perform the duties of a driver, reckless endangerment, third-degree assault, reckless driving and assaulting a public safety officer.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Salem PD.