Carrie Fisher, 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, says it's a hassle to be judged as the daughter of celebrities. But being Debbie Reynolds' daughter admittedly has helped her get her present job in the chorus of "Irene," in which her mother stars on Broadway. She is pictured in New York, May 2, 1973. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey)

Harrison Ford, as Han Solo of “Star Wars” with Carrie Fisher in the filming of the CBS-TV special “The Star Wars Holiday” Nov. 13, 1978. Ford says he leaves the singing in the special to Carrie, who is the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. The film will also feature many special effects not seen on the original movie. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Actor Harrison Ford, left, who played Han Solo in the move "Star Wars," is pictured with his co-stars, Anthony Daniels, who played C-3P0; Carrie Fisher who played Princess Leia, and Peter Mayhew who played Chewbacca the Wookiee, as they take a break from filming a television special to be telecast during the holidays, Oct. 5, 1978. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Actress Carrie Fisher, left, is joined by her mother Debbie Reynolds after she opened in New York in "Censored Scenes From King Kong," March 7, 1980. Carrie was last seen as the princess in "Star Wars." (AP Photo)

Carrie Fisher arrives at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards, Thursday, April 7, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Carrie Fisher appears on stage at the Comedy Central "Roast of Roseanne" at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

FILE - In this July 10, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher, left, and Harrison Ford kiss at the Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif. Fisher revealed in an interview with People magazine published online on Nov. 15, 2016, that she had an affair with Ford during the filming of the 1977 film, "Star Wars." (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Carrie Fisher poses for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)

Carrie Fisher, left, and daughter Billie Lourd arrive at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Carrie Fisher poses for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Actress Debbie Reynolds, right, and daughter actress Carrie Fisher have smiles for the crowd of well wishers at a party in New York, Feb. 17, 1983 marking Miss Reynolds' return to Broadway. Miss Reynolds steps into "Woman of the Year" which previously starred Lauren Bacall and Raquel Welch. (AP Photo/Nancy Kaye)

Actress and writer Carrie Fisher is interviewed by NBC "Today" television program co-host Matt Lauer in New York Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2009 about "Wishful Drinking," her autobiographical solo show on Broadway. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Billie Catherine Lourd, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Carrie Fisher arrives at the LA premiere of "Vacation" held at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday, July 27, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)