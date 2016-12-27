OR man charged with murder of his younger brother

BONANZA, Ore. (AP) – Authorities in Klamath County have arrested a man accused of killing his younger brother.

District Attorney Rob Patridge says deputies responded Monday to a shooting in Bonanza, about 25 miles east of Klamath Falls. They found 51-year-old Troy Kimball deceased.

Patridge says the man’s brother, 52-year-old Travis Kimball, has been charged with murder.

Details of the killing have yet to be released. The Klamath Falls Herald and News reports a 9-1-1 caller said a man was shot twice in the chest by his brother following an altercation.

The Klamath County Major Crime Team is handling the investigation.