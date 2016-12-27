NE Portland preschool targeted in break-in

Small Wonders School owner Allison Morton said it appears nothing was stolen

Published: Updated:
Small Wonders School in Northeast Portland was broken into Monday, December 26, 2016. (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was caught on camera breaking into a Northeast Portland preschool Monday night, but thankfully nothing was stolen.

Small Wonders School owner Allison Morton said she got quite the scare when she received a call about the break-in at the school on NE Sandy Boulevard.

Nothing was stolen when a man broke into Small Wonders School, December 26, 2016. (Allison Morton)
“It’s not a great feeling to have the preschool broken into,” Morton told KOIN 6 News. “It’s sad because we’re a preschool… we work with young kids and we don’t really have much of anything tempting to take.”

Surveillance cameras show the man using a rock to break into the school, but a few minutes later he appeared to walk out empty handed. Morton said drawers were opened and some items shuffled around, but she doesn’t believe anything was taken.

She said she still can’t understand why anyone would want to break into a preschool.

“In the past we always thought having the preschool sign up front would shoo people along,” Morton said. “You think, ‘Oh! Young children, we probably don’t want to bother them or take things from them.”

This man is wanted for breaking into Small Wonders School in Northeast Portland, December 26, 2016. (Courtesy Allison Morton)
Police confirmed a neighboring business, Fat Fancy Fashions, was also broken into several weeks ago. It’s unclear if the same suspect committed both crimes.

