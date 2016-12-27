NE Portland preschool targeted in break-in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was caught on camera breaking into a Northeast Portland preschool Monday night, but thankfully nothing was stolen.

Small Wonders School owner Allison Morton said she got quite the scare when she received a call about the break-in at the school on NE Sandy Boulevard.

“It’s not a great feeling to have the preschool broken into,” Morton told KOIN 6 News. “It’s sad because we’re a preschool… we work with young kids and we don’t really have much of anything tempting to take.”

Surveillance cameras show the man using a rock to break into the school, but a few minutes later he appeared to walk out empty handed. Morton said drawers were opened and some items shuffled around, but she doesn’t believe anything was taken.

She said she still can’t understand why anyone would want to break into a preschool.

“In the past we always thought having the preschool sign up front would shoo people along,” Morton said. “You think, ‘Oh! Young children, we probably don’t want to bother them or take things from them.”

Police confirmed a neighboring business, Fat Fancy Fashions, was also broken into several weeks ago. It’s unclear if the same suspect committed both crimes.

