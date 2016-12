PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed and a woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-405 Tuesday night, fire officials said.

The rollover crash happened on I-405 NB near the Kirby exit.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center’s trauma unit for treatment.

