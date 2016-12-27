Internet warns: Keep your hands off Betty White, 2016

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This year has claimed the lives of one too many celebrities, according to just about everyone on the Internet, and now people are donating to a GoFundMe account to protect beloved TV grandma, Betty White.

The GoFundMe account went viral Tuesday night after “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60.

Its goal is to raise money to protect the “Golden Girls” star from becoming the next celebrity taken from us in 2016.

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White!” the page reads. “If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe.”

The poster promises to donate all funds to a local theater in support of the arts — should Betty White survive until January 1, 2017.

Long live Betty White!

2016 TOOK EVERYBODY. WE GOT TO PROTECT TINA TURNER, MORGAN FREEMAN, BETTY WHITE, CICELY TYSON, AND JAMES EARL JONES AT ALL COSTS. — Ashley Banks (@123itsmeMary) December 27, 2016

#Dear2016, If you take Betty White, we will riot. Sincerely,

The American People — Denise 💬 (@deedubs_76) December 28, 2016

Me protecting Betty White from 2016: pic.twitter.com/N2xkrKLCta — Orlando ✌ (@TeamLando) December 27, 2016