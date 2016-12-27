Hales to light Portland’s public menorah on 4th night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Charlie Hales will light Portland’s public menorah for the fourth night of Hanukkah on Tuesday.

The menorah will be lit at 5:30 p.m. at Director Park.

Also attending the event will be First Lady Nancy Hales and Rabbi Motti Wilhelm with Chabad of Oregon.

Chabad of Oregon is an organization that offers Jewish education, outreach and social services for families of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations. This is the 33rd year the group is lighting Portland’s public menorah.