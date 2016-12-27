Girls receive teddy bears with late grandpa’s voice

OKLAHOMA (WTEN) — The reactions from 2 Oklahoma girls who received a very special gift for Christmas are touching hearts and causing more than a few tears across the country.

The girls were given teddy bears, each containing a personalized audio recording of their beloved grandfather who had only just passed away the year before.

They seem excited by the teddy bears at first, but broke down into tears when they recognized their grandfather’s voice, covering their eyes and hugging the bears tightly.

The entire thing was caught on camera by a relative and posted to twitter, quickly going viral with 66,000 retweets and 104,000 likes so far.

Watch the emotional video below: