Community honors mom killed on Christmas night

KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — The community of Kelso gathered Tuesday night to honor the life of a local 24-year-old woman who was allegedly shot and killed by her estranged husband late Christmas Day.

Kate Armand graduated from Kelso High School in 2011. Five years later, family, friends and old classmates filled the school’s football stands to mourn her death.

“She had an impact on everybody’s life who’s been here,” Kara Axt said. “It just shows the type of person, who she was and how she will be remembered.”

Friends described Armand as kind-hearted and said she was someone who lit up every room she walked into.

Those who attended Tuesday’s vigil wrote down their favorite memories of Armand and released pink balloons in her honor.

“She was one of the greatest people,” Axt said.

Armand’s family told KOIN 6 News she and James Tylka were going through a divorce when he allegedly opened fire on her outside a King City residence. Tylka fled from the scene and exchanged gunfire with an OSP trooper off of Hwy 99W.

Tylka was pronounced dead at the scene and the trooper was taken to the hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. He is still in critical condition.

Armand and Tylka leave behind their 11-month-old daughter, Brynn.

“I feel bad because she lost both of her parents,” Kailynn Rae said. “I hope she grows up and she’s going to have so much love around.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Brynn and the Armand family.