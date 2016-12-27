Chimp, parrot, Nora: Top animal stories of 2016

Nora the polar bear is one of the Oregon Zoo's newest fan favorites. (Facebook)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Humans got plenty of attention for monkeying around in 2016, but some cute, spunky and downright devious animals also made headlines.

Here are KOIN.com’s top animal stories of 2016:

1. Oregon Zoo chimp Chloe uses GoPro for ‘day in life’

One of the chimps at the Oregon Zoo in a GoPro video shot by Chloe the chimp, released by the Oregon Zoo on March 2, 2016
Chloe, the oldest of the Oregon Zoo’s 4 chimpanees, also seems to be the wisest. The 46-year-old chimp carried a GoPro around her habitat for a day to give her countless fans an exclusive look at what her everyday life is like.

2. Parrot a murder witness: ‘Don’t f—ing shoot’

A grey African parrot, June 2, 2016 (WOOD)
Bud is an African grey parrot with a filthy mouth who also may have witnessed his owner’s murder, relatives of the victim said. “That bird picks up everything and anything, and it’s got the filthiest mouth around,” Lillian Duram said.

3. Deaf girl teaches dog sign language in sweet video

Julia and Walter, who were both born deaf, became best friends the minute they met. (Pasadena Humane Society via Facebook)
Walter was the last dog in his litter to get adopted from the Pasadena Humane Society. But there was something about him that Julia’s mom knew made him a perfect fit for her daughter: Both Julia and Walter were born deaf.

4. Portland family reunited with beloved pet duck

Petrie the Muscovy duck was found with his legs bound. (KOIN)
“I’ve just been praying about him all week,” Karen Archer said about her family’s pet duck, Pietrie. “I’ve been sick to my heart.” Archer said her duck was stolen during a confrontation between homeowners and homeless campers on the Springwater Corridor. But don’t worry, Pietrie’s story has a happy ending.

5. Rogue rooster apprehended by Forest Grove PD

"Steve" the rogue rooster was apprehended for allegedly harassing Forest Grove residents. (Forest Grove PD)
You’ll never cock-a-doodle-doo in this town again! The streets of Forest Grove have been safe since police apprehended “Steve” a rogue rooster accused of harassment.

6. Meet Abbie, the world-record surfing dog

Abbie is an Australian Kelpie rescue dog from California whose ability to surf has her in the Guinness Book of Records (Courtesy: KHON)
Hang ten, Abbie! The Australian Kelpie’s 2 world records were for the longest wave surfed by a dog by herself, in open water, the most recent, a distance of 109 yards.

7. Young polar bear, Nora, arrives at Oregon Zoo

10-month-old polar bear cub Nora explores her quarantine enclosure shortly after her arrival at the Oregon Zoo. ©Oregon Zoo/ photo by Shervin Hess
Oregon loves Nora! The young polar bear recently turned 1, but she already made a name for herself as a fan favorite in the few months she’s been at the Oregon Zoo.

8. Arborist saves cat stuck 100 feet up Hood River tree

Arborist Tyler Roth rescued Fievel the cat who was stuck in a tree for over 72 hours. (Tyler Roth via YouTube)
Fievel the cat chose the wrong day to climb up a tree in his neighborhood. A winter storm brought snow, sleet and freezing temperatures to the area, but “stubborn” Fievel climbed up even higher into the tree as arborist Tyler Roth tried to rescue him.

9. ‘Seeing eye camel’ acts as guide for blind horse

A horse and a camel at a Maine petting zoo have formed an unlikely friendship. (WGME)
Talk about an unlikely friendship! Caesar, a 5-year-old camel, has taken it upon himself to help out his friend Dolly the horse, who is blind. Together, they spend their days moseying around the Pony X-Press Zoo where they have become fan favorites.

10. Zoo sets up gift registry for pregnant orangutan

Mei, a pregnant orangutan at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas. (Cameron Park Zoo via CBS News)
Have you RSVP’d to Mei’s baby shower? It’s going to be bananas! The Cameron Park Zoo in Waco requested several items for Mei and her partner KJ on their gift registry, including the movie “Zootopia”, bubble bath and a Dolly Parton CD. See you there!

