Chimp, parrot, Nora: Top animal stories of 2016

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Humans got plenty of attention for monkeying around in 2016, but some cute, spunky and downright devious animals also made headlines.

Here are KOIN.com’s top animal stories of 2016:

Chloe, the oldest of the Oregon Zoo’s 4 chimpanees, also seems to be the wisest. The 46-year-old chimp carried a GoPro around her habitat for a day to give her countless fans an exclusive look at what her everyday life is like.

Bud is an African grey parrot with a filthy mouth who also may have witnessed his owner’s murder, relatives of the victim said. “That bird picks up everything and anything, and it’s got the filthiest mouth around,” Lillian Duram said.

Walter was the last dog in his litter to get adopted from the Pasadena Humane Society. But there was something about him that Julia’s mom knew made him a perfect fit for her daughter: Both Julia and Walter were born deaf.

“I’ve just been praying about him all week,” Karen Archer said about her family’s pet duck, Pietrie. “I’ve been sick to my heart.” Archer said her duck was stolen during a confrontation between homeowners and homeless campers on the Springwater Corridor. But don’t worry, Pietrie’s story has a happy ending.

You’ll never cock-a-doodle-doo in this town again! The streets of Forest Grove have been safe since police apprehended “Steve” a rogue rooster accused of harassment.

Hang ten, Abbie! The Australian Kelpie’s 2 world records were for the longest wave surfed by a dog by herself, in open water, the most recent, a distance of 109 yards.

Oregon loves Nora! The young polar bear recently turned 1, but she already made a name for herself as a fan favorite in the few months she’s been at the Oregon Zoo.

Fievel the cat chose the wrong day to climb up a tree in his neighborhood. A winter storm brought snow, sleet and freezing temperatures to the area, but “stubborn” Fievel climbed up even higher into the tree as arborist Tyler Roth tried to rescue him.

Talk about an unlikely friendship! Caesar, a 5-year-old camel, has taken it upon himself to help out his friend Dolly the horse, who is blind. Together, they spend their days moseying around the Pony X-Press Zoo where they have become fan favorites.

Have you RSVP’d to Mei’s baby shower? It’s going to be bananas! The Cameron Park Zoo in Waco requested several items for Mei and her partner KJ on their gift registry, including the movie “Zootopia”, bubble bath and a Dolly Parton CD. See you there!