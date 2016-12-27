Boy, 6, out of coma after sledding crash

Related Coverage 6-year-old in coma after sledding accident

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KOIN) — A 6-year-old Happy Valley boy woke up from a coma Tuesday, nearly 2 weeks after crashing a sled in his neighborhood.

A family spokesperson told KOIN 6 News doctors successfully removed Johnny Tatarinov’s breathing tube and woke him up.

The 1st grader was sledding with his sister Alyona in their Happy Valley neighborhood on December 15 when they crashed into a speed limit pole, leaving Johnny with serious brain swelling. Doctors put him into a medically-induced coma.

Community members have come out in support of the Tatarinovs by delivering Christmas gifts to their house and donating money to help with medical bills.

