Vancouver service dog ‘Spock’ injured by hit-run driver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man’s service dog was left with broken bones and other injuries after being hit by a car on Christmas day, deputies said.

Spock, a German Shepherd/Husky mix was reportedly hit by a vintage 1970s-80s pickup truck around noon on the 18500 block of NE 10th Avenue in Ridgefield.

The driver was seen speeding away northbound on NE 10th Avenue.

Spock’s owners took him to a veterinary clinic where he was treated for multiple broken bones and other injuries. A GoFundMe account says Spock has a broken socket on his left hind leg, and that it might need to be amputated if vets can’t fix it.

His owner is trying to raise money to help with the $2,000 medical bill.

Anyone with information on the case should call Clark County Sheriff’s Office.