Man dead, trooper injured after Sherwood chase, shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homicide suspect is dead, and an Oregon State Police trooper was shot on Sunday evening near Sherwood, authorities say.

The trooper has been hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:15 p.m. on Christmas evening, the King City Police Department was called to an apartment complex on Southwest King James Place in response to possible gunshots being fired. When they arrived, they found an unidentified woman dead inside an apartment.

Deputies identified the suspect accused of killing the woman as James Tylka, 30, and his vehicle was spotted by officers. Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved as Tylka led them on a chase. That pursuit ended on Southwest Grimm Lane south of Sherwood.

When the chase ended, an OSP trooper was allegedly shot by Tylka, deputies said. Tylka was also killed during the shootout.

The trooper was taken to a Portland hospital for treatment. No further information on the trooper’s identity or medical condition were immediately available.

Our thoughts are with @ORStatePolice Trooper who was shot last night. We're offering any assistance needed while they focus on their Trooper — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) December 26, 2016